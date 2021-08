Home » General » Yavapai County Buildings Open August 30

Sedona AZ – As of Monday, August 30, 2021, all Yavapai County Arizona buildings will be open to the public. The public is requested to wear a mask if not vaccinated, but masks will not be mandated.

Attendance at all public meetings will be limited and physical distancing will be required.

For information about Yavapai County Community Health Services or food recalls, contact 928-442-5509 or visit www.Yavapai.us.