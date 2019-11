Home » Business » Sedona City Clerk Will Now Manage Business Licensing

Sedona AZ – Beginning November 4, 2019, management of the business licensing function will move from the city of Sedona Financial Services Department to its City Clerk. Entrepreneurs desiring to apply for or renew a Sedona business license will submit applications and payment to the City Clerk office at 102 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona AZ 86336.

The process of applying for or renewing a license will remain the same.

Learn how to get a business license by visiting SedonaAZ.gov/businesslicense.