President Trump’s exemplary job performance will need votes

There is Satisfaction and Gratification in knowing Donald J. Trump has done and is doing a terrific job as President of the United States; the opposition to his Presidency has not been able to divert him even though the unwarranted distractions and smear campaigns have caused some delays.

We are now in this Sham Impeachment thing and I have no doubt President Trump will weather this mess well; however, the confidence in his re-election stated by a vast amount of people is troubling to me.

Here’s Why:

1)—Having done an Exemplary Job as President is not any kind of Guarantee of Re-Election! Good Job and a terrific backing do not determine Elections: Votes do and a bottom feeder vote is just as important as yours even without corruption and the bottom is overpopulated with uninformed potential voters.

2)—The Swamp that is the subject of the Draining Mantra is deep and dangerous when stirred-up from the bottom, which is where you can find an experienced corrupt cabal or clique of organizers, as in Organizing for Action with probably professional voter manipulation.

3)—All the money and notoriety from Billionaires, Corrupt News Organizations, Hollywood Elitists, and Social Media Cutthroats are in play to add to Obama’s Organizing for Action dingbats that can well become a formidable and dreadful force and, unlike 2016, they will not bypass the inter-cities of so-called Swing States Electoral Votes.

Complacency or overconfidence has destroyed the innovations and grand intentions or some very brilliant people, and when it comes to Politicians it is more problematic among constituents than personal pride.

We need to get every conservative vote possible, just to assure the Re-Election of Donald J. Trump, maintain the Senate, and tip the House into Red Paint.

Dale Gohr

Clarkdale, Arizona USA