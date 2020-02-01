Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Impeachment: Arrogance and stupidity run amuck

As far as the U.S. Senate is concerned, the impeachment protocol – as in code of behavior – is very simple. The U.S. House of Representatives [like a District Attorney] investigates and prefers charges against the individual they have chosen to impeach; then, the Senate [like a jury] determines the guilt or innocence of the one who is charged. A simple straightforward procedure which requests and attempts to require the honest and comprehensive investigation of the crime.

The jury has no authority to investigate beyond the information presented by the prosecutor and, if the prosecutor was or is lax in gathering sufficient evidence in order to persuade the jury, the jury may question the judge and/or a previously heard witness for clarification. However, it is not proper for them to question someone not named in the indictment.

The impeachment needs to succeed or fail on the merit of the presented testimony and should not be predicated on added witnesses. The prosecution – in the U.S. House of Representatives vs President Donald J. Trump – failed to even identify an impeachable offense or crime and sought to have the jury find a CRIME!

Arrogance and stupidity run amuck.

Change of Subject: We are in a perilous time and the old adage about learning from history or repeating the historical mistakes looms large before us. One hundred years ago the Roaring 20’s was strong and prosperous, the devastating Great Depression followed shortly after because of the false contentment of complacency. If we do not work to hold and expand on the prevailing economic successes, we can easily slip into the horrible mess that Big Government Giveaways can and will cause if they are allowed or welcomed to be implemented.

Think about it!

Dale Gohr

Clarkdale, Arizona USA