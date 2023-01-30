Home » General » Pile Burn Planned Near Apache Junction

Sedona AZ – The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management begins a one-day pile burn operation on State Trust Land in Pinal County to reduce both fuel loading in the area and wildfire risk on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, if favorable weather conditions allow DFFM to conduct ignitions on the 36-acre Lost Dutchman RX Burn, approximately four miles northeast of Apache Junction, off State Route 88 and Nodak Road, and just south of the Goldfield Ghost Town.

DFFM’s project is adjacent to a similar project by the Bureau of Land Management. In 2022, the two agencies collaborated to help reduce the hazardous fuel load within this area. The 2023 burn piles are the result of the leftover debris from those projects. The overall planned objectives include preserving the Sonoran Desert’s natural state, providing a fuel break to aid wildfire containment, and safeguarding nearby residents and businesses.

Ignitions begin on Tuesday at 9:00 in the morning with possible smoke impacts to SR 88 and the Lost Dutchman Ghost Town.

All prescribed burning operations, whether pile or broadcast burns, are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled due to weather conditions or DFFM crew availability. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality must also approve projects before ignitions commence.

DFFM will make notifications prior to ignitions on the agency’s social media channels including Twitter, Facebook, and the Nextdoor platform. For more information, contact Tiffany Davila at 602-540-1036 or by email at tdavila@dffm.az.gov.