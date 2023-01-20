Home » General » Cox Services Expanding into Black Canyon City and Congress

Sedona AZ – Utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds distributed by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, Cox Communications is moving forward on plans to bring Cox gig internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services, as well as business services, to more than 3000 Arizona residents in Black Canyon City and Congress.

All residents are invited to attend as Cox Communications representatives present the plan overview for the installation of services in Black Canyon City to Yavapai County officials and the community on January 30, 2023. A free food truck will be serving dinner, along with technology door prizes and giveaways.

WHEN: Monday, January 30, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Canon Elementary School, 34360 S. School Loop, Black Canyon City, AZ.

WHO: Cox public affairs, sales, construction and technology representatives.

Cox projects service availability in Black Canyon City late/2023-early/2024, with construction beginning in the near future.

The recently approved agreement with Cox includes an investment of $3.8 million from Yavapai County’s ARPA funds, along with an investment of more than $10.5 million from Cox Communications.

This agreement will allow for the expansion of more than 100 miles of fiber by Cox to serve these underserved areas of Yavapai County.

Cox has begun engineering, construction design and necessary permitting for its fiber-based network and will be working with state and federal land management agencies, as well as county and local agencies to obtain necessary approvals. Black Canyon City residents will soon see work commencing in their community and may visit https://www.cox.com/getfiber to obtain status updates and express interest in Cox services.