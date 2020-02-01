Home » Business » Mike Koopsen fine art photography exhibit at City Hall

Sedona AZ – Until the end of April, engaging and award winning photographs by Sedona resident Mike Koopsen are on display at the Sedona city hall.

Koopsen began taking photographs more than 25 years ago when he experimented with black and white film to capture images of his favorite horses. Success in that initial venture sparked a passion for wildlife, landscape, and cultural photography that resulted in many journeys across almost every continent and through nearly 70 countries. Some of his most thrilling adventures have occurred here in the American Southwest.

While journeying, Koopsen spent time in places very few people ever venture. His experiences of awe, excitement, and inspiration have been captured on film for others to enjoy.

“I hope my images will inspire others to seek out a richer, more personal connection with nature and increase awareness of the fragile and precious nature of our environment, as well as have the need to protect it, so future generations can enjoy the wonder I have been blessed to experience,” shared Koopsen.

City of Sedona Arts and Culture Coordinator Nancy Lattanzi enthused, “Mike’s images are truly beautiful and he has such skill at capturing the light at its best moment of the day. Studying his work conveys the passion and patience he has to capture such a wide range of beautiful images. I hope the public will take time to come and enjoy Mike’s captivating photography.”

Both the Koopsen photographs and the Mary Lois Brown oil painting exhibition are now at City Hall and contain beautiful images of landscapes and wildlife.

Save the date to meet Koopsen at a reception on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

The City Hall Art Rotation exhibits are in Council Chambers as well as the gallery in the Vultee Conference Room at City Hall, 102 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona. To make an appointment for viewing, contact Nancy Lattanzi at 928-203-5078 or email nlattanzi@sedonaaz.gov.