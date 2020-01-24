Home » General » ADOR Offers Customers Self Serve Kiosk Option

Sedona AZ – Arizona taxpayers have another option when filing and paying electronically on the state’s tax system.

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) has introduced self service kiosks in both its Phoenix and Tucson locations. Kiosks are already available for use by taxpayers at the department’s East Valley office in Mesa.

“The kiosk option enhances customer service by giving taxpayers another choice for electronically filing and paying their taxes,” said Arizona Department of Revenue Director Carlton Woodruff. “Together with the acceptance of credit cards in all department lobbies, the self service kiosks provide yet another convenience for our customers to better serve them.”

Both improvements were implemented by the department in 2019.

Taxpayers check in with the lobby receptionist to be assigned to an available kiosk, which is private, secure and designated staff are available to assist taxpayers as needed.

ADOR’s walk-up kiosks, which the department feels enhances customer service, gives taxpayers a self service option in addition to the agency’s Customer Care Call Center and in-person assistance at its offices in Tucson, Phoenix and the East Valley.

ADOR kiosks are available during regular business hours, Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5 :00 p.m. in selected locations.