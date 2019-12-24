Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Mainstream Media and its OFA Controllers

The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Editor,

I had often been curious about the Talking Points parroted by the Mainstream Media, the Democrat Talking Heads, the Liberal talk shows and some in the Entertainment business. Recently I ran across some information that at least in my mind sheds some intense light on the reason for the apparent lockstep orchestration.

Another point that was curious and frustrating was the change in rhetoric about needs, according to the legislators from one Administration to the next; for example, the Democrats having been pro-Border Wall — then — ALL began claiming the illegal immigration is a Manufactured Crisis and will not acknowledge the facts of their switch.

I believe the reasons for the above situations are readily explainable and terribly sinister.

An excellent illustration is a Bullfight. The bull is many times stronger than the Matador, but the Bull thinks his enemy is a red cape that is controlled by the Matador. Because of the bull’s focus on the wrong target, he will be killed by this puny pathetic man who cannot compare.

This is the plight of the conservatives of the Republican Party unless we get focused on the real problem. Almost no attention has been paid to the Puppeteer that is pulling the strings that choreograph the Garbage-Info-Diet spoon fed to the willfully uninformed majority of potential voters.

Unless we seriously look into the Obama-led “Organizing for Action (OFA)” activities, we function like the bull needlessly chasing the cape until the deathblow arrives.

The Yellow Brick road led Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow and the Tinman to the Wizard of Oz, the magician whose sleight of hand tricks were exposed by the curious dog — think about it ! ! !

The things like Impeachment, Pelosi’s Holdout against the Senate, etc. etc. are red herrings, and stalling until the OFA gives orders.

Dale Gohr

Clarkdale, Arizona USA