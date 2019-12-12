Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Big Park Regional Coordinating Council Officers Elected Today

The Village of Oak Creek is entering a new era.

The Big Park Regional Coordinating Council (BPRCC) elected officers today. It is time for a new era. It is time for a new perspective. It is time for the “villagers” to be heard and take control. No more small minority control. Please join me in welcoming a new era.

The officers for BPRCC were elected today, uncontested. Camille Cox, president. Neil Pope, VP. Carla Williams, treasurer. Teri Moran, secretary. I have had the incredible privilege of getting to know these people over the past year. They are smart, hard working people. Be grateful, VOC.

As for those who worked in the past, thank you. There has been much good work done to be proud of and you may rest on your accomplishments.

Onward.

Barb Gordon

BPRCC representative

Sedona AZ