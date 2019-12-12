Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Big Park Regional Coordinating Council Officers Elected Today

Big Park Regional Coordinating Council Officers Elected Today

/ December 12, 2019 / No Comment

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

The Village of Oak Creek – Big Park sparked a citizen led and voter supported “new era” of community control for the BPRCC which will be felt throughout the county and state.

The Village of Oak Creek is entering a new era.

The Big Park Regional Coordinating Council (BPRCC) elected officers today. It is time for a new era. It is time for a new perspective. It is time for the “villagers” to be heard and take control. No more small minority control. Please join me in welcoming a new era.

The officers for BPRCC were elected today, uncontested. Camille Cox, president. Neil Pope, VP. Carla Williams, treasurer. Teri Moran, secretary. I have had the incredible privilege of getting to know these people over the past year. They are smart, hard working people. Be grateful, VOC.

As for those who worked in the past, thank you. There has been much good work done to be proud of and you may rest on your accomplishments.

Onward.

Barb Gordon
BPRCC representative
Sedona AZ

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2008-2017 · Sedona Eye · All Rights Reserved · Posts · Comments · Facebook · Twitter ·