Letter from Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig L. Brown

This week Yavapai County suffered its first death to the Coronavirus. As a husband, father and resident of Yavapai County, my heart goes out to the families most affected by this tragic loss. The reality of this heartbreaking event has made the seriousness of Covid-19 exceedingly clear to everyone in our community.

Two weeks ago, when I issued the Emergency Declaration for Yavapai County, we knew the effects of the Coronavirus would be seen in our cities and towns. The leadership in Yavapai County immediately began working to assemble a Multi-Agency Coordination (MAC) group to aid in the marshaling of resources. Mayors, managers, and elected officials from every organization we approached jumped at the opportunity to volunteer their time and resources in the battle against this invisible adversary. Yavapai County is truly blessed with leaders willing to make the difficult decision in the best interest of those they represent.

Now more than ever, we all must do our part to protect those most vulnerable among us. By staying home, washing your hands often, and covering your cough and sneeze, you are protecting those around you. Avoiding groups of 10 or more and maintaining social distancing are sacrifices we all must make to flatten the curve of Covid-19 cases in Yavapai County.

At this moment, as I write this letter, there has been over 1200 tests performed in Yavapai County and 1175 of those came back negative. Of the 57 positive tests, 34 reside in the Quad Cities and 23 live in the Verde Valley area, 25 are men, and 34 of them were between the ages of 18-64. What this tells me is that the Coronavirus doesn’t care who you are, how old you are, or where you live. We all have one job right now, and that is to stop the spread.

If the constant talk of Covid-19 has you feeling depressed, anxious or confused don’t hesitate to ask for assistance. There are people ready and able to help. Here are few resources available to you:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

National Substance Use and Disorder Issues Referral and Treatment Hotline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

As we practice social distancing, avoid large groups of people, and plan for the possibility of a family member contracting Coronavirus, we will beat this disease and turn the tide once again toward prosperity and the pursuit of happiness. Together we will overcome this crisis.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig L. Brown

