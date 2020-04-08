Chag Pesach Sameach!

On Friday, April 10 at 5:30 p.m. an Erev Shabbat service will be live streamed on Facebook for JCSVV members. All classes and services for the next few weeks will be virtual, online, with no one present in the synagogue sanctuary.

We have sacrificed our social gatherings that we took for granted only a few weeks ago, and now need to make an effort to stay healthy and safe, but still make sure our elders have what they need, and that our neighbors are ok. We can keep a distance and still find ways to be spiritually connected.

The Zoom schedule for classes will be at 4:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, April 13-16, during the week of Passover.

We send prayers of calm and healing to all. What poems, readings, humorous cartoons or jokes have you seen and shared during the pandemic? There are acts of heroism on the part of those in essential services. Gratitude and blessings to all who are enabling us to have food and health care during these difficult times.

The Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley located at 100 Meadow Lark Drive, off Route 179 in Sedona, is a welcoming, egalitarian, inclusive congregation dedicated to building a link from the past to the future by providing religious, educational, social and cultural experiences. The congregation is unaffiliated with any particular stream of Judaism in order to respect and serve the wide diversity of its members and visitors. Once we are back in a regular schedule, you can call the office at 928-204-1286.

Rabbi Alicia Magal

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley