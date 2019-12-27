Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley Welcomes All

Sedona AZ – Shalom to all from the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley.

Erev Shabbat services begin on Friday evening, January 3, at 7:30 p.m., led by Rabbi Alicia Magal, with candle lighting, songs, blessings, Torah reading, a healing blessing, and Mourner’s Kaddish. The Oneg refreshments and flowers are sponsored by the Membership Committee and Board of Directors.

At the service, new installed members of the Board of Directors for 2020 will be honored. Also receiving a special blessing will be new members of the synagogue.

Torah study begins at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with discussion of the Torah portion of the week, Vayigash, Genesis 44:18 – 44:27, the third in a series of Torah readings about Joseph and his brothers: Joseph puts his brothers to the final test by proposing they leave Benjamin in Egypt. Brother Judah pleads with Joseph to let him stay on in Egypt if necessary, but allow the young Benjamin to return to his old father, Jacob, who has suffered so much in the loss of “another son” long ago. Joseph is so affected that he can no longer withhold his tears and emotions and reveals to his brothers that he is Joseph – the brother they had sold into slavery years before. Joseph assures them that he bears no grudge and asserts that his being sent to Egypt was actually intended by God to save the family, along with the rest of the population from the raging famine. He urges the brothers to go back to Canaan to bring their father Jacob and all the clan to Goshen in Egypt where they can settle for sheepherding. There ensues a joyous reunion of all the family.

Please bring a vegetarian dish to share at the luncheon following the (Torah) study session. Visitors are very welcome to participate.

Wednesday mornings at 8:30 a.m., all are invited to the egalitarian morning minyan with a beautiful view of the red rocks from the sanctuary. This interactive morning service includes time for questions and comments on the prayers and on the Torah portion of the current week. Visitors are most welcome, and actually needed to enable us to have a full minyan (prayer quorum of 10) for mourners to say Kaddish. This is an opportunity to begin the day with prayer in a supportive community.