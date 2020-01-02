Home » General » Two Sexual Assault Cases Solved Using DNA

Sedona AZ – Coconino County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 58-year-old Eager, Arizona man for sexual assault. The man has been identified as the suspect in a case committed just outside Flagstaff, Arizona in 2003.

The then-18-year-old victim had reported an unknown suspect entered her home at night after she went to bed and held her against her will and sexually assaulted her. The victim had identified and directed detectives to bodily fluid left by the suspect. A DNA profile had been obtained from that bodily fluid, but the suspect was never identified.

After committing another sexual assault in Cedar City, Utah in 2004, the same suspect was identified by his DNA only. Both cases remained unsolved with the suspect’s identity unknown.

Coconino County detectives resubmitted the suspect DNA to the state crime lab in 2019. The lab was able to identify two relatives of the unknown suspect through DNA.

Detectives located and arrested the Arizona suspect with the assistance of the Apache County Sheriff’s Office in the Springerville, Eager area.