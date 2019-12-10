Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Impeachment Panel Fantasy Four

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Editor:

The Televised Impeachment Panel has a few more members; however, here I only want to concentrate on what I call the Fantasy Four; the Democrat Paragons (Shining Examples) of Virtue: Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and Maxine Waters:

Nancy Pelosi — Should have been charged with Treason before she was sworn in as the Speaker of the House the first time; but President George W. Bush was too gutless to bring forth charges. Weak-kneed Republicans have been rampant with negligence.

Adam Schiff — Has Lied so much about his knowing and having seen positive information that his credibility score is way below Zero.

Jerry Nadler — A 180o Opinion and Legal change from charges in (former President) Bill Clinton’s Impeachment and now. Another pathetic Liar!

Maxine Waters — Mad-Mouth Maxine should have been charged and probably jailed for encouraging and even commanding those that agree with her to Commit Classic Assault against those that did not agree with her simply because they did not agree and/or wore articles of clothing showing they support the conservative agenda or were recognized as Republicans.

The aforementioned four Representatives are Top-of-the-Line (Crême de la crême; so to speak) Liberals and this sick bunch of idiots are in good company, especially if or when they are close to (former Vice President) Joe Biden because his standard of Not Knowing the State he is Located In is okay; Biden lives in the Perpetual State of Confusion. However, he knows how to extract vast amounts of money.

The so-called Socialist Freebees are far more expensive than the sick socialism agenda portrays them to be; Socialism does not produce any items that generate wealth which is absolutely necessary for a lasting tax-base to remain sustainable, otherwise, the only thing that can be created by Socialism is Poverty.

Dale Gohr

Clarkdale, Arizona USA