Flagstaff Man Faces Sexual Conduct with a Minor Charges

Sedona AZ – On September 16, 2019, the Coconino County Arizona Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery Slaughter, a 46-year-old Doney Park resident, on four counts of Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

On September 8, 2019, it had been reported to CCSO deputies that Jeffery Slaughter may have engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor under eighteen years of age. During the investigation, detectives found Mr. Slaughter developed this relationship through church and his place of employment.

Detectives are requesting that anyone with information on this case, or any other potential victims, contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523.

Jeffery Slaughter was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.

