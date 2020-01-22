Home » Business » February Council meeting invites city residents GO Plan comments

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona will hold a public meeting on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers to hear from residents on a map of potential walking and biking routes such as sidewalks, pathways and bike lanes.

This is part of the Get Outside (GO) Sedona Plan to make walking and biking in Sedona a safe, enjoyable experience with convenient connections between destinations.

City staff created a map of pedestrian and bicycle improvements based on feedback from:

– The GO Sedona Work Group, comprised of Sedona residents from a variety of neighborhoods.

– Wikimapping, an online, interactive map that allowed everyone to suggest routes and denote problem spots.

– Focus groups to get more detailed input on walking and biking issues.

Citizen surveys have shown that “increasing the walkability and bike-ability of Sedona” is at the top of the list of what residents would like the city to invest in. This is also reflected in the goals of the voter approved Sedona Community Plan, which included encouraging active and healthy lifestyles, improving community connections, walkability, and better traffic flow.

The city’s Transportation Master Plan also called out walking and biking improvements as one of the strategies for addressing traffic in Sedona. The GO! Sedona Plan will provide the details of what, where, and how to make it happen.

“We’ve sorted through hundreds of route suggestions and comments submitted through this yearlong planning process, and we’re ready to take the narrowed down map of potential routes to the public. We’ll ask attendees which are the most important routes to focus on?” said Community Development Senior Planner Cynthia Lovely.

City Hall Council Chambers is located at 102 Roadrunner Drive, west Sedona. Those unable to attend the meeting may submit comments through the website www.sedonaaz.gov/go or call Cynthia Lovely, Senior Planner at (928) 203-5035.