Eddie Maddock: What’s in store for Sedona – Year 2022?

Sedona AZ – Constant feedback continues to indicate wasted effort extended by producing printed, as well as online, publications such as Sedona Eye. Having never participated in – not even one opportunity – to join in a public online forum by throwing in two or more cents worth – not ever – this clearly is neither an endorsement for or against participating on a Facebook, Next Door, or other app.

A good deal of online forum feedback – pertaining to matters unrelated to family connections – consistently is reported as utter nonsense without factual proof of many if not most “allegations.” Of course there is really nothing wrong with that, but it does tend to make one wonder what became of the term “In My Opinion” that, at least at one time, was an extremely wise decision to include as a protection to avoid litigation relating to slander and/or libelous content or intent.

Therefore, as boring as it may be to the growing numbers who rely on what appears on social websites, and just as a matter of record, the following items identified by the Sedona City Council at its recent annual retreat are offered for information only:

Agenda City Council Retreat Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, & Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Possible/New City Council Priorities Discussion/Update; including the following: (Projected for Thursday, January 6, 2022)

1. Homelessness

2. Environmental Impact Statement/Assessment of Off Highway Vehicles

3. Evacuation Modeling & Evacuation Routes

4. Police Department Body Cameras

5. Brewer Road Ranger Station Park Buildout

6. New Dedicated Sales Tax for Transit

7. Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau Contractual Relationship

8. Andante Sidewalk/SUP

9. Pickleball Courts

10. Purchase of Cultural Park

11. Real Estate Purchase Opportunities

12. Employee Hiring & Retention

13. Official Vision Statement Video

14. Trail Access Based on Capacity Analysis.

If any particular agenda issues extend within your own subdivisions, it might be worthwhile to keep this list of proposed concerns handy.

Don’t forget. Sedona will soon have an election. The mayor and three city council seats will either be retained or, if the voters decide, will be replaced by new faces with perhaps different ideas regarding the fourteen potential future actions, in addition to who-knows-what?

Isn’t NOW the time to question these people who will be deciding your destiny? After they are elected what will be your chances of being heard? Solutions and ultimate decisions for Sedona could be decided based on what SEVEN people decide THEY think is best – and to hell with public opinion!

And keep in mind, the elected City Council bases its determinations largely upon unelected city of Sedona staff recommendations.

And let us not overlook the questionable authority that has been bestowed upon what remains an organized membership club (Council Retreat Agenda Item #7 above), aka the Chamber of Commerce: Officially unrelated to Sedona city government, the Chamber pledge and commitment is to service its members – many (if not most) of its members are OUTSIDE Sedona City Limits and they DO NOT collect city sales tax and they ARE NOT even eligible to legitimately vote in Sedona city elections…

So what’s in store for the city of Sedona in the year 2022?

End of rant from Eddie S. Maddock aka “the light on the blight of Sedona.”