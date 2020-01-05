Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: Sedona Year 2020

Sedona AZ – The birth of a brand new year, 2020, is welcomed with optimism for positive opportunities on the horizon. Breaking in a new calendar and not forgetting when writing to change the date to “2020” accordingly are reminders that time flies, and not necessarily just when a person is having fun. It might be wise to also keep in mind a quote from Billy Wilder: Hindsight is always twenty-twenty.

A trendy word that continues to persist is “sustainable:” In general the meaning is obvious, but cutting to the chase might include extending efforts to avoid the reality of missing the water after the well runs dry.

As has been proven by experts, word of mouth is the most effective form of advertising good and bad. Most will admit the reason they visited Sedona to begin with is .. drumroll please .. because they heard about it from previous visitors. With that kind of publicity, it remains difficult to understand why millions of dollars have been spent on advertising campaigns, especially since nothing has ever been offered to conclusively prove enhanced destination tourism to compete with day trippers was an end result.

Although Sedona is frequently compared to other tourist locations such as Park City, Utah and Vail, Colorado and even Arizona’s own Scottsdale, it might be well to know The War on Tourists exists even in faraway countries. That title appears in the September 2019 issue of The Atlantic publication relative to the Netherlands and the extent to which visitors have outnumbered its population and thus forced serious action to combat their collateral damage.

Comparing Sedona to the Netherlands .. a place reporting some 19 million tourists visited there last year far exceeding the population and projected to increase by 50% over the next decade .. is, of course, premature at this point. However, the Netherlands finally declared ENOUGH. How long will it be before Sedona is forced to take similar measures and address their own situation realistically?

In Amsterdam recent legislation including a moratorium on new hotel construction and restrictions on Airbnb rentals of 30 nights a year per unit have been approved. In addition implementation of bans and restrictions on “new tourist-centric businesses” referencing bike-rental outfits and even selected guided tours as examples. There is even talk of charging day trippers to step foot in the city, a bold policy recently enacted in Venice.

Of course speaking of the Netherlands, a country, compared to Sedona, a small city of 10,000 or less, may seem inequitable. However that country is half the size of South Carolina with one of the world’s highest population densities. And yet scenarios remain the same. When is enough enough?

It becomes even more curious when “sustainability” remains a word of the day while at the same time the Sedona City Council approved four story commercial and residential developments for the Sunset Community Focus Area!

At a recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting more discussion was under way to amend the Community Plan to allow rezoning of Sedona’s remaining vacant lots for increased density. Yet not long ago Sedona was among those objecting to a large development not far from El Rojo Grande.

A very lengthy article appeared in the Arizona Republic December 23, 2019: Quite rabidly opposed by local residents is the proposed Spring Creek Ranch presented at a meeting lasting over seven hours before the Yavapai County Planning & Zoning Commission. The owners, Lisa and Eric Borowsky, request rezoning of their 282-acre property in order build 1,900 manufactured homes, 400 RV spaces, and rental housing. The proposal was denied by the commissioners with a 5-4 vote, but the Yavapai County Supervisors will consider the request of the zoning change at their meeting on January 14, 2020.

There’s no doubt this area is in need of workforce and/or more affordable housing. The problem would be much less severe had the purpose of approval for Nepenthe been strictly enforced. There are other examples of lodging facilities that wriggled out of initial commitments to provide a specified number of workforce living accommodations. Our regulators mysteriously turned their heads the other way, and for what reason? We know why developers reneged .. they wanted to make more money from tourists instead of accommodating this sorely needed provision. What guarantee will there be that future projects won’t also end up as even more additional money grabbing sources for greedy developers?

In spite of already stressed “sustainability” why are projects ignoring the obvious allowed to continue? Clearly congestion will only worsen. Squandering money for alleged solutions through member driven organizations only adds to the putrid stench. Sedona doesn’t have the ability to randomly build alternate routes because they don’t own the land. It belongs to the U.S. Forest Service which is a good thing. Otherwise opportunists would have long ago snatched it up to erode the beauty of Sedona even more extensively.

Why do you suppose that when people purchase land based on existing zoning they aren’t realistic and accept the attached zoning constraints? Is it because they had no intention in the first place of complying with decisions originally made for logical reasons? If approval for a subdivision requires homes on 2-acre lots, then stick to it .. especially if the land is deemed an imperiled species habitat in addition to serious concerns regarding water quality and water quantity.

Is there a better time for proving the seriousness, or lack thereof, of the current alleged quest for sustainability? Will approval of high density projects serve only to belie such nonsense and continue to accommodate opportunists and their controlling forces that benefit financially? Or how about using “sustainability” as a smoke screen for misappropriation of millions of municipal dollars? ENOUGH.

In short, sustainability looks to protect our natural environment, human and ecological health, while driving innovation .. and not compromising our way of life.