Take the Flooding in Sedona Online Survey Now

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona is preparing to update the existing 2005 Stormwater Master Plan and would like your help.

The 2020 update will help identify areas within Sedona that have potential drainage issues or are affected by stormwater discharge. You can help by participating in an online survey.

Data collected in the survey, along with field data, will be used to develop an updated understanding of drainage-related problems and concerns.

Take the survey at floodinginsedona.com. Surveys will be accepted through January 19, 2020.

Learn more at an Open House to be held January 16, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Sedona City Council Chambers, 102 Roadrunner Drive, west Sedona. You will meet the project team, review the objectives of the Stormwater Master Plan update, ask questions, and discuss your stormwater concerns in greater detail.

Questions? Call (928) 852-4164 or send an email to info@floodinginsedona.com.