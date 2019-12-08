Home » City Council, Community » Eddie Maddock: An ordinary day in Sedona

Sedona AZ – Based on local ongoing and constant dissension one might justify wondering if Sedona Schnebly’s middle name could have been “Controversy.”

Initially deciding the designated area which would encompass incorporated Sedona and the subsequent consideration of alternate routes by which to access this special place were significant controversies. Add to that the later decision of whether or not ownership of West 89A should be transferred from ADOT to the City of Sedona … high on the list of vocal outcries from both sides of the aisle!

More recent, however, is the ongoing tug-of-war relating to amending the Community Plan for consideration of higher density zoning and, perhaps, multiple-storied structures.

Of course these are local issues, but – on a slightly expanded area – Sedona has Fire and School “Districts” which from time to time create a bit of a stir. Many of those upheavals, however, become ballot issues solutions are decided directly by local voters.

The city-owned portion of SR 89A uptown, of course, is presently under renovation and frequently serves as a reminder to locals of their gratitude for having had the opportunity to vote and reject incorporated Sedona’s ownership of the entire State Route within city limits. (In a word “mess” has frequently been offered by those, unfortunate enough, who must travel through Oak Creek Canyon on a regular basis.)

Rarely if ever have Sedona residents rallied to express opinions relating to national issues. However, exceptions are available to pop up at any given time on any subject – which appears to be the case relating to hotly divisive opinions pertaining to the 2020 Presidential Election.

Customarily after an election those who did not prevail accept the decision of the majority of voters, lick their wounds, comfort one another, and rationalize with high hopes for better luck next time.

Such was not the case after the conclusion of the national presidential election almost four years ago. For some reason – and three years later – those losers continue to reject and display poor sportsmanship which most children, perhaps during another lifetime, would have been told by their parents is unacceptable behavior.

Pointed out as not being unusual in Sedona, recently protesters have gathered in West Sedona to march on corners, hold signs, and publicize political views. Frequently those picketing have represented just one side of an issue; however, it’s been a refreshing surprise that an exception to that one-sided generality has taken a sharp turn and drawn out those with a different opinion to likewise strut their stuff in a manner of saying “We matter, too, so please pay attention.”

Recent demonstrations have taken place on opposite corners at the intersection of SR 89 and Coffee Pot Road. One group determined to change national representation from existing policy, while the opposition plans to expand a rally for President Trump to multiple days and times if possible. Equal tenacity persists to likewise promote the “undetermined person” who will be opposing President Trump.

It’s vitally important for people to take heed, know the issues, and understand the positions of those running for public office. Citizens must register to vote and then, more importantly, VOTE!

If you don’t vote, then don’t complain!

Although it’s impossible to truly know what candidates are really like until after they’re elected, we can and should make the best decision based on what’s being offered.

For example, are you happy with present political leadership or tempted to make a change for the unknown? This should be of primary concern when voting – whether it is a national or a local election. The same should apply to ballot measures which have been and can be confusing as people frequently and unfortunately don’t fully understand potential unintended consequences.

Death and taxes has become a familiar quote as being the only two things of which we can be certain. Taxes remain questionable, simply because of the possibility for manipulation which comes with the risk of getting caught, however, there is no such opportunity when it comes to death: Power, money, control have no bearing. When your number is drawn, which is destined to happen, the final curtain will fall without prejudice.

Here’s something to ponder.

As statistics indicate prosperity in this great nation has been and remains on an upward trend, then consider the wisdom of “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it?” And, at the same time while keeping that in mind, remain aware.

You know what you have, but potential changes remain a mystery.

Freedom of speech! Is that priceless or what?

Merry Christmas ~ Happy Holidays ~ Super New Year 2020.

Over & Out,

Eddie Maddock and, probably not the one and only Sedona grouch, Poco Diablo.