Grand Canyon Caverns Tour Stranded 21 Stories Below Surface

Sedona AZ – On October 23, 2022 at approximately 8:30 in the evening, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a potential Peach Springs, Arizona emergency. A tour group was stranded at the bottom of the Grand Canyon Caverns elevator, approximately twenty-one stories below surface level, due to an elevator malfunction. The stranded party was incapable of self-evacuating using the emergency staircase.

After assessing the situation with personnel from Grand Canyon Caverns and a CCSO deputy sheriff on scene, a determination was made that the stranded group would remain overnight in the hotel at the bottom of the cavern while repairs were made to the elevator.

On October 24, 2022 at approximately 10:30 the following morning, the Sheriff’s Office received notification that the elevator repair had been unsuccessful and the tour group would require evacuation assistance.

Ten members of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit-Mountain Rescue Team, along with four members of the Flagstaff Fire Department Technical Rescue Team, responded to Grand Canyon Caverns to conduct the rescue. Arriving about 2:00 p.m. on scene, the situation was assessed and a technical rope rescue system was constructed in the elevator shaft.

Rescuers made access to the location of the stranded group via the emergency stairs and prepared them for the “technical rope raising operation” by securing each person into a rescue harness and connecting the haul and belay ropes to that harness. Members of the stranded party were raised up the elevator shaft via the “technical rope rescue mechanical advantage system” one at a time, each “raising” about fifteen minutes.

Once on the surface, members of the party were evaluated by personnel from the Sheriff’s Office and the Flagstaff Fire Department. None of the group suffered any medical issues requiring treatment on scene, and the rescue was completed by 6:00 that evening.

This operation is an example of the benefits of close working relationships between Northern Arizona public safety agencies. Expertise and equipment from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit, the Flagstaff Fire Department Technical Rescue Team, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Northern Air Rescue Unit were instrumental in accomplishing this operation successfully.