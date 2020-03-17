Home » City Council, Community » City of Sedona Arizona Declares State of Emergency

Sedona AZ – To be proactive and precautionary regarding the potential effects of COVID-19, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, city of Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty declared a state of emergency. This is a routine measure meant to ensure the city can be nimble in the response to COVID-19 and dedicate the resources to take whatever actions are deemed necessary in this rapidly evolving situation.

No decisions have been made on business closures, but those and other actions will be discussed in the coming days in these unprecedented times.

The city is in frequent contact with Coconino and Yavapai counties and their epidemiologists, emergency response teams and policy leaders, healthcare professionals, and other stakeholders to monitor the situation daily.

To learn more information to the city’s response to COVID-19, go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19.

Health resources

Look to the following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and county resources for more information on COVID-19:

Coconino County Health and Human Services COVID-19 hotline: 928-679-7300 and website.

Yavapai County Health Services hotline: 844-542-8201 and website.

Coconino County COVID-19 drive up swab testing information.

CDC website on coronavirus.

Tips on coronavirus prevention.

Arizona Department of Health and Human Services information.

CDC’s travel notices.