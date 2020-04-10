Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Help the Verde Valley Sanctuary and Steps to Recovery programs

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Friends:

People in local drug rehabilitation and domestic violence facilities are in desperate need of supplies. Because of Covid-19 and the stresses associated with the pandemic, residents of drug rehab facilities and domestic violence shelters are greatly concerned about residents relapsing and an increase of violence against spouses and children.

After a conversation with Cottonwood’s “Steps to Recovery” manager, the following items are immediately needed to assist residents in coping, avoiding relapse, and any subsequent violence: Board games, tools to fix mountain bikes, cleaning supplies like sanitizer wipes, hand wipes, toilet paper, toothpaste and bushes, floss, soap, shampoo, conditioner, razors and shaving cream, deodorant, food like rice and spaghetti, soup, hamburger, pizza, bread, eggs, milk, cold medicine (but NOT Nyquil), vitamins, pre-loaded cards for WalMart or grocery stores.

After conversations with Sedona’s Verde Valley Sanctuary managers, the following items are needed for residents who have run from abusive spouses during this time of tribulation: Face masks, hand sanitizer, hand wipes, surface cleaner, gift cards for gas, groceries, clothes or restaurants, hair dye, lotion, perfume, deodorant, make up, tooth brushes and toothpaste, diapers (all sizes), rash creams.

In Sedona…we plan to place donation barrels in at least two locations for the event entitled, “Two-Fer Tuesday, April 14, Help Steps to Recovery and the Verde Valley Sanctuary” at the Sedona United Methodist Church, main entry, 110 Indian Cliffs Road, Sedona 86336, from 9 AM to 4 PM, and Café Jose Restaurant, 2370 AZ 89 A, Suite 1, Sedona 86336, from 9 AM to 4 PM.

A third location is under consideration.

Donations will be delivered by us on Wednesday, April 15, 2020…if we need to do so, we can extend the event until Tuesday, April 21, to collect more donations.

Please feel free to advertise this event in anyway that you deem appropriate.

Thank you for supporting these two nonprofit organizations, and the people they serve in this time of crisis.

May God bless you all for your generosity,

Andrea Kadar

Sedona AZ