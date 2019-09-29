AZDPS Former Employee Arrested by FBI

Algara was arrested on 21 felony charges related to money laundering and five felony charges related to falsifying government documents.

Algara began his employment with AZDPS on February 20, 2016, and was assigned to the Highway Patrol Division, Cochise County.

This remains an active FBI investigation and all questions related to the criminal investigation are to be directed to the FBI.

