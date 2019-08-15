Home » General » Arizona students state education Advisory Council

Sedona AZ – Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced the formation of the Arizona Department of Education’s first statewide Student Advisory Council.

Fifteen students representing grades 5 through 12 will be selected to participate in this advisory council as part of Superintendent Hoffman’s efforts to elevate the voices of students in Arizona.

“When students have the opportunity to use their voice, it inspires and empowers them to be leaders in their educational experience,” said Superintendent Hoffman. “It’s important for me to hear firsthand from Arizona students about their experiences in school today, and I’m thrilled to convene this Advisory Council and to invite students from across the state to share their perspectives that will help influence education policy at the statewide level.”

Superintendent Hoffman will seek student advisors’ perspectives on a range of topics, from curriculum and testing to school facilities and technology. Selected students will serve a one-year term starting October 2019 and ending with the 2019-2020 school year.

Students from grades 5 through 12 who are residents of Arizona are encouraged to apply. More information regarding eligibility and the application requirements can be found on www.azed.gov website.