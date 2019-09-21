Home » General » Arizona Severe Teacher Shortage Impact

Sedona AZ – Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman’s released the following statement on the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA) recent survey detailing the state’s severe teacher shortage:

“Newly available survey data from the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA) shows that for the fifth consecutive year, Arizona students and schools continue to be deprived of high-quality educators, with over 20 percent of teacher positions vacant. While our state has made modest improvements, many of our classroom positions are vacant because our state has not done what is needed to attract and retain talented educators. To solve this crisis, we need a sustainable source of funding for our education system, and we must meet the professional needs of our educational staff, teachers and administrators.

“If we simply continue down the path we’ve been on, we cannot expect different results. That’s why the Arizona Department of Education has created two new positions that will focus specifically on innovative ways to recruit and retain highly qualified educators, like “grow your own” programs, mentoring networks and teacher residency models. If we are to be regionally competitive, Arizona must invest in the resources our educators, students and schools need to be successful – it is critical to our state’s future.”