Home » General » Arizona New Education Leadership Position Among First in Nation

Sedona AZ – The Superintendent of Public Instruction announced the hiring of Erica Maxwell as the Arizona Department of Education’s first-ever Associate Superintendent of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Ms. Maxwell has over 25 years of experience as a certified educator. Her experience includes roles as an administrator in the Chandler Unified School District, instructional coach at Skyline Gila River – a non-profit charter school serving the Gila River Indian Community, adjunct faculty member at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, and faculty associate at Arizona State University. Additionally, she served as a member of the Opportunities for Youth Educational Momentum Action team, supporting at-risk and disconnected youth.

“Erica’s experience and commitment to educational equity made her a stand-out candidate for this position,” Superintendent Kathy Hoffman said. “Her career in education is impressive and laudatory, especially her work supporting at-risk youth and diverse student populations. I’m excited to work together to advance our vision of a public education system that delivers the best possible outcome for every student in Arizona.”

“This work embodies the alignment of my life’s passion and purpose at the highest level through community engagement and advocacy for educational equity in Arizona,” Maxwell said. “I’m honored to be selected for this role by Superintendent Hoffman, and I can’t wait to get to started on this important work.”

In addition to her work experience, Maxwell co-founded the Arizona Multicultural Education Conference in 2011. In 2013, she founded a free summer reading club for Chandler students. Club READ (Reading Experiences Appreciating Diversity), facilitated opportunities for youth to identify, read and describe multicultural literature that increased cultural awareness and sensitivity through various activities including, but not limited to; literature circles, spoken word, dramatizations, and attendance at cultural events. She also received the 2015 East Valley NAACP Education Advocacy Award.

Originally from Ohio, Maxwell received her B.S. in Elementary Education and her M.Ed. in Educational Administration from Kent State University.