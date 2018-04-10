Home » Business » Whole Foods voluntarily recalls cheese

Sedona AZ (April 10, 2018) – Whole Foods is voluntarily recalling Explorateur French Triple Crème cheese from nine stores in New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Connecticut, and New Jersey because the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a press release from the Food and Drug Administration. The issue was discovered after Whole Foods was contacted by a distributor, who found the cheese was tainted by the potentially fatal bacterium.

The product is labeled under three separate names: Explorateur, Explorateur French Triple Crème Cheese, and Explorateur Triple Crème French Cheese. Each variation is cut and packaged in clear plastic wrap or sold in branded 8-ounce portions. All cheese had “sell by” dates of 2/15/2018 through 4/3/2018.

Customers who purchased this cheese are urged to throw it out. Those wishing for compensation can bring a receipt into the store for a full refund. A full list of affected locations and PLU codes can be found on the FDA’s website.