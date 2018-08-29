Home » General » Texas Gang Member Sentenced for Rape and Robbery

Sedona AZ (August 29, 2018) – A documented member of the gang “Los Tumbadores” — a gang known for preying on illegal aliens — was sentenced Wednesday to forty years in prison following his conviction for rape and robbery.

This investigation was conducted by the following agencies: Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies at the TAG.

Aron Alexi Herrera Munguia, 29, from Honduras, was sentenced to 40 years for raping and robbing two women who owned a bar in the Houston, Texas, area. Munguia is the sixth member of Los Tumbadores to be convicted in state court as part of this investigation.

These convicted defendants, all Honduran men in their twenties or early thirties, chose victims whom they believed would be too afraid to call the police for fear of deportation.

“They thought they could operate with impunity as they preyed on their own people,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “These officers and agents pursued the defendants over several years and over the boundaries of multiple investigations; state and federal. Their selfless cooperation and collaboration with our gang and organized crime team led these defendants to inevitable justice.”

As a result of this investigation, three gang members — Marcos Antonio Olivares Calderon, 36, Eledis Fernandez, 38, and Nelson Rodriguez, 33 — were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a cocaine dealer who was shot to death during a home invasion robbery. Two other gang members — Carlos Ortega, 25, and Eder Murillo, 26 — received 25 years and 15 years, respectively, for their roles in a separate home invasion.

Ogg stressed that regardless of a person’s immigration status, they should not fear reporting a crime.

“We do not ask victims of violence how they came to the United States,” she said. “We treat everyone equally when it comes to seeking justice.