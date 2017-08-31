Home » Featured » Sex Offender Registers Sedona Village of Oak Creek Address

Sedona AZ (August 31, 2017) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is required to release the following information pursuant to ARS 13-3825, the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. The offender in this publication has indicated that he will be living in the unincorporated area of Yavapai County.

It is the responsibility of the Chief Law Enforcement Office having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from Arizona State prison, accepted under an interstate compact, or released from the county jail back into the community. Offenders are categorized into three levels: Level One (low risk to the community), Level Two (intermediate risk to the community) and Level Three (high risk to the community).

The sex offender who appears on this notification, Casay Lee Klotthor, 33, has been convicted of a sex offense which allows for community notification. This sex offender has advised the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office that he will be living at 1105 Verde Valley School Road, Sedona, AZ, 86351. Klotthor is not wanted by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

Sex offender Klotthor was 19 to 20 years of age when he had sexual relations with a 13-year-old female known to him. He is currently NOT on probation or parole. Offender is considered a Level Two (intermediate) risk.

This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is the Sheriff’s Office belief that an informed community is a safer community. CITIZEN ABUSES OF THIS INFORMATION TO THREATEN, INTIMIDATE OR HARASS SEX OFFENDERS WILL NOT BE TOLERATED.

The YCSO would like to remind the public of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification program available at www.ycsoaz.gov. This registry will allow anyone to enter a local address which will result in a list of sex offenders registered in Yavapai County living within a one mile radius of the entered address. The registry will also provide information about particular sex offenders registered in Yavapai County. Additionally, a free email notification program is available which will alert you to any sex offender registered in Yavapai County who resides within one mile of the address entered on your subscription.

For more details about this important public service tool, please view the online presentation available by clicking the Sex Offender Registry link at the top of the YCSO home page, www.ycsoaz.gov.

The YCSO Crime Prevention Unit may be reached at (928) 771-7441 and is available to help you join or start a neighborhood watch program, as well as provide you with useful information on personal safety.

If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, call Yavapai Silent Witness at (800) 932-3232.