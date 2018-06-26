Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Sedona Traffic Problems Caused by Chamber and City Council

Sedona AZ (June 26, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

The 7/20/18 Red Rock News editorial by Christopher Fox Graham is headlined by “Council, don’t listen to squeaky wheel NIMBYs.” Sounds good doesn’t it? And it strikes home into the willing skeptics among us. But, as a good solution to our traffic problems, it is just about a zero.

Graham has little education in highway/road/street design as far as I know, so as an expert in the field that’s a gigantic and questionable assumption. As editor of one of our news media, he does have license to voice his opinion – just as does my Aunt Tilly. My judgement as a past registered professional engineer in three (3) states, including Arizona, is that they (Graham and Aunt Tilly) are close to being equals.

As the anointed funnel for the Chamber of Commerce for all chamber propaganda about tourism, this news outlet (RRN) is not unbiased and has never to my knowledge or recollection offered anything of technical value or related to engineering practices to expose the cause for our traffic problems. That includes the mostly unrelated nonsense in the editorial by Christopher Graham referenced above.

Too bad their (RRN) prejudice has been thrust upon a public audience which exists without much knowledge in the realm of the highway engineering profession: No, Christopher Graham and Kyle Larson, the only cause for our traffic situation is the tourists coming in hordes to drive through or stay in Sedona.

The Chamber of Commerce (good customers as they are for RRN paper) is on a tear to get more of them to visit and bring their cars, trucks, and vans to take up the road space we have available (and shove us guys aside in so doing). The terrain is not flat, so normal traffic designs are not readily available for us like they are elsewhere in this nation.

But to have spent hundreds of thousands of tax dollars for engineer consultations (reports) over the years and come up empty of engineering fixes, as the past councils have, must tell us the solution is not an engineering one. Which, even though you don’t like it RRNEWS and Chamber, leaves only the obvious. Too many tourists.

So then, intelligent hard nosed thinking has to lead us only in this direction which is to control the volume of tourist traffic and save us from becoming another tourist trap like Branson, Missouri or Ruidoso, New Mexico.

The solution is not the almost entirely useless and wasteful Sedona in Motion concept being promoted by our city council and city staff. The only real solution will require much more than prejudiced decisions, but rather a big bunch of compromising among all of us residents on how much tourism we will tolerate.

We must have a new city council to reach this decision and the goal for containing traffic snarls.

John Roberts

Sedona AZ