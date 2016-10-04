Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Police Chief Ron Wheeler Hosts Chief Chat

Sedona AZ (October 4, 2016) – Join Sedona Police Chief Ron Wheeler for his monthly Chief Chat, a time for residents and interested visitors to gather over coffee at Cafe José in west Sedona. Of particular interest this month will be the community’s expectations when a new chief is selected.

Chief Chat is from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Cafe José, 2370 Highway 89A #1, west Sedona, on October 18, 2016. Chief Chat is a forum for the public to informally engage with the Sedona Police department about local law enforcement topics.

“I’d like to center the conversation this time around what the community has to look forward to with the hiring of the new Police Chief, and how the Sedona Police Department is continuing to move in a positive direction,” said Chief Wheeler.

On September 29, 2016, the top seven candidates for city of Sedona Police Chief met city staff and underwent a series of interview panels. Based on that process, a new Police Chief will be selected.