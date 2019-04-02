Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Celebration of Spring and Easter Egg Hunt

Sedona AZ – Join the city of Sedona sponsored Celebration of Spring on April 20, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Posse Grounds Park, west Sedona.

This fun, family-friendly event will be held on the multi use field with games and vendors galore. Included will be carnival rides, a petting zoo, and live entertainment. The Easter egg hunts begin at 10:00 a.m. for children 12 and younger, with the hunts divided into four age groups. Some 21,000 Easter eggs are waiting to be found!

Local businesses will be onsite with interactive displays and the Easter bunny will be on hand for pictures. Bring your cameras!

SedonaEye.com Poco Diablo McGuire reminds all pet parents to “Please keep your canine pals at home for this event!”

The event cost is $5 for children 12 and younger, free for older children and adults. Tickets go on sale April 8 at the city of Sedona Parks and Recreation office, 525 Posse Ground Road, or by calling 928-282-7098.

Cash Only ticket sales will be available at the gate on event day.