Prescott Cellar Fire Shelter Closes

Sedona AZ – The Greater Phoenix Chapter of the American Red Cross is closing the Prescott (AZ) Cellar Fire shelter with the lifting of evacuations for Pine Flatt today.

The Northern Arizona Chapter of the Red Cross will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.

