Prescott Attorney Elected to Serve on State Bar Board

Sedona AZ (May 29, 2018) – Members of the State Bar of Arizona in Yavapai County have elected Sharon Marie Flack to serve as their representative on the Bar’s Board of Governors. Flack is with the law firm of Musgrove, Drutz, Kack & Flack PC in Prescott. She will serve a one-year term when in June 2019 the entire 30-member Board resets.

Ms. Flack has been involved with several local, non-profit, and volunteer organizations, including the Yavapai County Bar Association (past President); Navajo Nation Bar Association; Arizona Trial Lawyers Association; Federal District Court Local Rules of Practice Committee consultant; Prescott Chamber of Commerce; State Bar Military Legal Assistance Committee; Yavapai County Superior Court Pro Tem Judicial Appointment Committee; Desert Harbor Doberman Rescue; and Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters Board of Directors.

The election will be confirmed by the certification of the 2018 Election Results Report at the State Bar’s Board of Governors Meeting on June 26, 2018.

The State Bar of Arizona is a non-profit organization that operates under the supervision of the Arizona Supreme Court. The Bar includes approximately 24,500 attorneys and provides education and development programs for the legal profession and the public. Since 1933 the Bar and its members have been committed to serving the public by making sure the voices of all people in Arizona are heard in our justice system.