Poco Diablo McGuire: Fireworks and Pets Do Not Mix!

Sedona AZ (June 19, 2017) – As the holiday approaches, Poco Diablo McGuire and his pals at Lost Dogs Arizona want to remind pet owners to keep their pets safe during July Fourth celebrations.

More pets are lost around the 4th of July than any other time of the year in Arizona. Loud noises can cause many pets to panic and run away, escaping normally secure environments. Arizona animal shelters typically see an increase of 2 to 3 times the number of animals needing shelter. Many pets lost during this time end up getting injured or worse.

Plan ahead! Remember that many communities hold fireworks on the days before July Fourth. Be aware of when fireworks are planned for your community and do the following to keep your pets safe:

• Do not bring pets to fireworks events.

• Keep pets at home in a secure environment from which they cannot escape. Ideally, this would be an enclosed area inside because Poco Diablo’s pet pals have been known to climb fences, dig under enclosures and even break through windows and doors trying to escape.

• Use a TV, radio or “white noise” to mask loud noises.

• Check your pet’s ID tag and make sure all information is current, and that the tag and collar are secure.

• Make sure your pet is microchipped. Contact the microchip company to confirm the information on file for is correct.

If your pet is lost, contact your county’s animal shelter for information. Lost or Found pet reports can be filed at www.HelpingLostPets.com. Tell ’em Poco Diablo and pals sent ya!

Lost Dogs Arizona, in partnership with Helping Lost Pets, provides resources for owners and finders of lost dogs, emailed alerts, flyers and listings on social media and on a searchable map; all provided free as a service to the community to help lost dogs get home. You will find both organizations on the net.