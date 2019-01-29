Home » Business » Phoenix Open events begin Wednesday

Sedona AZ (January 29, 2019) – Motorists should plan for heavier than normal traffic on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in north Scottsdale with the Waste Management Phoenix Open beginning Wednesday and lasting through Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Morning and evening Loop 101 traffic may be heavy in the area of TPC Scottsdale, especially around Hayden Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Bell Road, as fans arrive and depart. Motorists who aren’t attending the event may want to consider adjusting their routes and or travel times.

For attendees, directions and parking information are available on the tournament website at wmphoenixopen.com.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed @ArizonaDOT. Follow the SedonaEye.com for updates.

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.