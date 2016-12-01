Home » Community » Living History Talk at Sedona Heritage Museum

Sedona AZ (December 1, 2016) – The Sedona Heritage Museum is hosting the next in its Living History speaker series on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at the museum. Local architect Don Woods will present on his fifty years of designing and working in Sedona. He will discuss his career and Sedona architecture in general, and where he thinks local architecture is headed. Woods has designed almost 200 homes in Sedona, and his commercial work includes the development on the creek side of Main Street, the Cottages at Coffee Pot, Junipine Resort, Heartline Café and Park Place.

This is a free event and open to the public.

Every year, the Sedona Heritage Museum presents a series of Living History talks. Speakers include descendants of pioneers, long-time residents with historical stories to share or other story-tellers about history. The museum is at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park, uptown Sedona, and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-7038 and visit www.SedonaMuseum.org.