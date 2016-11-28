Home » Community » Join Santa for a Pancake Breakfast

Sedona AZ (November 27, 2016) – The city of Sedona Parks and Recreation has invited Santa Claus to take a short break from his busiest season at the North Pole and, for the eighth year running, he has agreed to drop by for a special Breakfast with Santa event! Join Santa for pancakes and fun on Saturday, December 3, 2016. Remember to bring your Christmas holiday wish lists!

Breakfast will be served at the Posse Grounds Hub in West Sedona’s Posse Grounds Park. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. for families interested in enjoying breakfast. Don’t be late! Final breakfast service is at 9:45 a.m. with doors closing at 10:00 a.m.

After breakfast, children can enjoy making winter crafts, as well as sitting on Santa’s lap. Parents, don’t forget to bring a camera if you want a photograph of your child with Santa! This event is free of charge, so come for the pancakes (and more), come for the crafts and, most of all, come to visit with Santa Claus!

