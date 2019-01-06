Coconino Wildlife Killing Contest: Teaching Kids Bloodsports

Sedona AZ (January 6, 2019) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:
Teaching Kids Bloodsports? Not my 4H.
Recently I discovered a local 4H group is supporting and the beneficiary of an upcoming wildlife killing contest (WKC) called March Madness in Coconino County. This WKC awards prizes to participants for points based on the animals they kill including bobcats (3), coyotes (2) and foxes (1).
Growing up in rural NH where generations of my family owned and operated a farm, I was a young and proud member of 4H. I recall an experience rich in animal husbandry where we worked on projects entrenched in agriculture and science where I proudly showed my yearling calf at the annual fair.
What is not part of those memories is being taught to hunt through the senseless slaughter of wildlife for cash and prizes. Yes, we hunted, using fair chase principles and consuming the deer during the harsh months of winter as a sustainable food source.
The promotion for this WKC on social media states “ … continue to support the education of future sportsmen.” I understand passing along this tradition is vital to some however when did WKCs become hunting? To call these “contests” hunting is an insult to a recreation many Arizona residents enjoy. Hunting honors and respects the animal with a code of ethics. WKCs generally include the killing of any animal, without limits, for cash and prizes, using any means available. Once complete; generally, the carcasses are left to rot on our public lands.
Some, including AZGFD, say WKCs continue because they follow hunting regulations and therefore legal. Just because something is legal does that mean it’s ethical and moral? Moreover, if something isn’t ethical or moral, should it then be legal?
I am pretty sure the 4H I was a member of would have a lot to say about that.
Betsy Klein
Sedona, AZ
Betsy Klein
Co-founder / Plan B to Save Wolves
Co-founder / Sedona Wolf Week
Founder / I AM Wolf Nation™
A 501c(3) corporation created to support organizations in their mission to protect, preserve and rescue wolves and wolf dogs through advocacy, education, and funding.
The indiscriminate killing of wildlife is an abomination and should be abolished ASAP
I have made donations to protect wildlife, but Arizona has done just the opposite by allowing a “legal” wildlife killing contest. It must have been some misoktenosistic lawmaker(s) who pushed to make this type of barbarism…ahem…”legal”.
Ever have your free range chicken flock wiped out by a fox or coyote? The fox and coyote both scaled a 5 foot fence. How about your free range peacock turned into a pile of feathers?
So you need to keep the chickens in a prison?
Co back to the paved city, you will feel at home.
When I was a 4H leader and my kids were in 4H, we never had groups going out and killing animals for sport. People wonder why we have mass shootings now, really? We teach kids its family fun to go kill a wildlife family, we have a teacher that fed a sick puppy to a snapping turtle in front of his students and he gets found not guilty by a jury of his peers!! The NRA pours big money into these garbage killing contests and then wonder why people are sick of gun violence. We better figure out quick what is ethical and what isn’t and start raising our children to cherish life instead of snuffing it out.
Just curious,how do you think you would do without a gun against a grizzly bear, a mountain lion or a pack of wolves? They would look at you like food. Would you try and reason with them? Would you have them join you in a circle and sing kumbaya?
What happens when two wolves and a sheep vote to decide who is for dinner?
Sure you might get lost in the wilderness, but don’t worry, you’re biodegradable. Probably after being passed through a coyote or a wolf.
Or would you want men with guns to burn up fossil fuels trying to rescue your stupid xxs ?