Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Labor Day Holiday

Sedona AZ (September 5, 2017) – The following is a Labor Day activity report from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office:

The extended weekend of September 1-4, 2017, resulted in a large number of calls stemming from outdoor activity in northern Arizona. CCSO deputies also doubled proactive patrols of neighborhoods and forested areas, compared to its non-holiday weekend patrols, to address issues such as ATV traffic.

During this busy holiday weekend, deputies responded to over 710 calls for service compared to 407 the previous week (Friday through Monday), totals comparable to the number of calls responded to during the five day July 4 weekend holiday (710 calls), and the non-holiday weekend immediately prior to the 4th of July (474).

The totals do not include self-initiated neighborhood and forest patrols.

Common calls over the Labor Day weekend included:

Forty disturbing the peace complaints; 18 calls related to reports of fires; 32 emergency medical situations, 33 motorist and public assists. Also off road vehicle traffic complaints; vehicle accidents; discharging of weapons/target shooting; and, reports of suspicious activity also were common. Vehicle Collisions: Approximately seventeen vehicle collisions resulting in injuries were reported to the Sheriff’s Office over the Labor Day weekend. Six of these occurred on state highways, others were the result of off-road activity. In at least two of these collisions, minors were involved. Three of the incidents required air lifting patients to medical facilities. Also reported were approximately 17 vehicle collisions not resulting in injuries (four of these involved off-road activity). Traffic / Moving Vehicle Stops: Deputies throughout the county conducted 240 traffic stops during the height of the weekend, resulting in 49 citations (including 5 boat citations), 68 written warnings, and 10 repair orders. On 9/1/17, a vehicle fire was reported at the Meteor Crater RV Park. The vehicle was a total loss. Search and Rescue: Two technical rescues were conducted over the holiday weekend.

The first Search and Rescue team technical rescue occurred on 9/3/17 when an adult male fell from a ledge in the Oak Creek Canyon area. Sheriff’s Office and AZ Department of Public Safety Air Rescue performed the rescue. The injured person was air lifted for further medical treatment.

The second S&R rescue also occurred in Oak Creek Canyon when two hikers became stranded on a ledge after dark. Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue performed a one skid landing on the ledge and rescued the two hikers. Coconino County Search and Rescue also responded.

Two other Search and Rescue events were resolved without further incident. One involved a motorist stuck in the sand near Vermillion Cliffs. The other involved a teenager who became separated from a hiking group on the Abineau-Bear Jaw Trail.

Deaths: