CCSO Investigating Truck Crash Fatality

Sedona AZ (September 29, 2018) – On September 28, 2018 at 10:53 p.m., the Coconino County Arizona Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a single vehicle accident with multiple injuries involving four occupants on FS 82E (Ashurst Lake Road).

CCSO deputies from Flagstaff, Mormon Lake Fire Department, and Guardian Medical responded to Mile Post 0.5 on Forest Service Rd 82E. Reports indicated that a white Ford ½-ton pickup had gone off the road striking a tree on the driver’s side of the vehicle near the back-passenger door area, and all four occupants were injured.

Upon arriving on scene, first responders found the passenger who was riding behind the driver had sustained traumatic injuries from the vehicle’s impact with the tree. The victim, Justin Denault, 19, of Imperial, California, was transported by Guardian Medical to Flagstaff Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim was later transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

The other three passengers also were transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center where they were treated and released for lesser injuries.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is still on-going. CCSO investigators will be at the accident location the remainder of the day conducting scene investigation. More information will be made available when available.