Basket of Deplorables Hillary Clinton Calls Trump Supporters

Sedona AZ (September 14, 2016) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

There has been a lot of talk this week about Hillary’s Health Issues. I am getting confused because I have never known of any performing contortionist who had major health issues, and it looks like Hillary is either an accomplished Contortionist or she has a serious infection of “Foot-in-Mouth Disease.” Her calling those of us who support Donald Trump “Deplorable” is “Hypocrisy Personified.”

Claims of us being “Racists, Sexists, Homophobic and Islamophobic and mostly all Rich White Men” is so far off-base it is ludicrous…even though it sounds right to the “Lock-step—Die-hard Democrats” who have never objectively studied the Racist History of the Democratic Party, and the William (Bill) and Hillary Clinton Ultra-White Exclusive Club Affiliations in Arkansas.

Clinton has claimed as a Mentor – U.S. Senator Robert Byrd (deceased) Democrat, West Virginia, who was a very high Leader of the Ku-Klux-Klan; and, one of her idols was one of the most visibly racist women in history, Margaret Sanger. Do you think Hillary’s claims about being so Pro-Black are actual – or – do you accept the fact that they may well be displayed dishonestly to deceive you – because so many have bought into the False Narratives about the Republicans?

In fact, it was mostly Republicans who have voted for things like Civil Rights and Equal Rights for Women. And as far as Homosexual Rights (lump this together with Women, Children and Animal Rights), the Islamists have no qualm about openly Murdering Men for being Homosexual, doing Genital Mutilation on Women and Girls without consequences, Raping Women, Children (either sex), Homosexuals, and Animals; then, in order to cleanse themselves from these Defiled Beings they do an ‘Honor Killing’ by murdering the “Victims” – a Purification Ceremony of sorts.

Another “Honor Killing” scenario is done if a man Thinks his Wife or Offspring May do something that would embarrass, humiliate or shame him in some way. [In Texas a few years ago, a Muslim or Islamic man who was married had two young daughters, one of whom worked at a fast food place with a drive-up window. Her father saw her working at the window and because she “Smiled” when she handed a male customer his food, the man decided his daughters may do something to embarrass him and he took them out later and killed them both in an “Honor Killing.” I do not believe the man has ever been caught; I have heard he can hide in the Mosques. Another man in Phoenix used a car to run down his wife!].

And there is no condemnation of any of this activity from the ‘ so called’ Women’s, Homosexual, Children’s or Animal Rights Advocates!

Nor is there any from Hillary Clinton, The Democratic Party or from a horrible Majority of Denominational Christian Churches – and it would be Laughable to expect any Condemnation from the Obama Administration .

Oh, but they make claims or loudly denounce Donald Trump and those of us that fit into their supposedly heinous, derogatory Category, to which my wife says:

In direct comparison to Hillary, I believe we are. in reality, Adorable or Delightfully Deplorable and Extremely Patriotic Citizens ; and, with that, I defer to a legally sounding quip “I rest my case.”

Dale Gohr Clarkdale, Arizona USA