Sedona AZ (January 30, 2019) – *UPDATE January 31, 2019, at 12:40 p.m. – Armed Man Barricaded Near Williams AZ Safeway Surrenders

On January 30, 2019, around 12:18 in the afternoon, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Williams Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Matthew Solan who was wanted for questioning related to a report of aggravated assault and kidnapping. The traffic stop was made on eastbound Route 66 in Williams, AZ. During the traffic stop the driver and another passenger exited the vehicle, but Solan barricaded himself in the vehicle.

Earlier in the day, around 10:17 in the morning, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of aggravated assault and kidnapping. The reporting party told deputies that Matthew Solan had used a gun to hold him against his will on the evening of January 28 in the Junipine Estates area, north of Williams, AZ.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Williams Police Officers were attempting to locate Solan to interview him when Solan’s vehicle was seen at several businesses in downtown Williams. Solan was seen going to Footworks and then entered his vehicle along with two other individuals. At that time, Sheriff’s Deputies along with Williams PD Officers initiated a traffic stop and attempted to contact Solan.

The driver and other occupant exited the vehicle, but Solan refused to exit and barricaded himself in the vehicle. Officers began to set up a perimeter in the area. Barricades and stop sticks were placed to attempt to stop Solan from driving away or responding in a way that may possibly endanger others in the area. Schools and businesses in the nearby area were placed in lockdown to further provide public safety. The Flagstaff Police Department’s Joint Northern Arizona Tactical Team and negotiator also responded in order to assist.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Solan placed the gun next to his leg and shot himself in the leg. Solan exited the vehicle and surrendered himself. Solan was treated by medics on scene. He was transported by Lifeline Medical to the Flagstaff Medical Center for further treatment.

Solan was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on offenses including Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Weapons Violations, Resisting Arrest, and Probation Violation.

Barricades and closures remained in effect during the follow up investigation and were lifted approximately 7:00 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public and Williams community for their cooperation during this incident. It was vital to have the public’s cooperation and understanding of the life safety measures that were taken to keep the area clear while responders negotiated with the barricaded person.

Thank you again for your cooperation.

The following notification was published January 30, 2019, at 3:00 in the afternoon:

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office along with Williams Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and Northern Arizona Tactical Team are currently on scene of an armed subject barricaded inside his vehicle in the area of the Safeway grocery store in Williams, Arizona.

At this time, no shots have been fired.

There are no reports of injuries. A perimeter has been established and negotiations with the person are ongoing.

Law enforcement are asking that the public avoid the area.

We will provide further information as it becomes available.