54th Annual Jerome Historic Home and Building Tour Weekend

Sedona AZ – The Jerome Arizona Chamber of Commerce is ready for its yearly exploration of the back streets of this historic mining town with its 54th Annual Home and Building Tour. Save the dates of May 18 and 19, 2019, for a look at some totally renovated gems in the mile high town.

The tour will include a look at the Dr. Louis Reber House, built in 1917. Dr. Reber built this home to please his bride, and even measured her “waist to floor length” to build a proper sink height.

Immediately after graduating from Yale with a PhD in geology, Dr. Reber accepted the position of Chief Geologist for the United Verde Copper Company. He is credited with developing the concept of aerial photography for ore identification.

In and out of Jerome, Dr. Reber remained from 1953 to 1964 as a general agent for Phelps Dodge. Following his death in 1966, his materials were donated to the NAU Geology department.

Don and Kathi Feher bought this home three years ago. Don was born in Jerome over seventy years ago and lived in this neighborhood as a child. The couple completed a major renovation of the Reber home’s entire interior space. Don, having been in the cabinet business for thirty years, restored the original wood floors and reconstructed all the interior woodwork in old growth Douglas fir. In addition, they built up stone walls, made walkways, and planted the hillside gardens.

To visit this house and others, park at the 300 level and a bus will bring you to Spook Hall where the Tour begins with ticket sales at this original J.C. Penney on Hull Avenue: Adult tickets are $25 and $10 for children (children under 3 are free).

Be aware there will be lots of steps and hillside walking, so come prepared for an adventure. The tour is not handicapped accessible.

First Tour starts at 9:00 in the morning, and the last tickets of the day are sold at 3:00 in the afternoon. Leave yourself 2-4 hours for this event. Participants will take a van ride to most locations (a few are within walking distance of each other). Remember, the tour is not handicapped accessible!

Visit JeromeChamber.com for advance tickets sales or email info@jeromechamber.com for more information.