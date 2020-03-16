Home » General » Yavapai County Court Issues Coronavirus Guidance

Sedona AZ – Working closely with State and County Officials to monitor the evolving information regarding COVID-19 and with currently no confirmed cases in Yavapai County, the Superior Court in Yavapai County is endeavoring to respond reasonably to the concerns raised in the community regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and keep its Courts open.

Based upon the information provided by the CDC and recommendations by the Yavapai County Community Health Services Department, efforts are being made to implement proactive precautionary measures to reduce social interactions. While the Courts remain open to the public, those who do not have business at the courthouse are urged to minimize their presence at court facilities.

If you need to file paperwork at the courthouse, you are encouraged to utilize the exterior depository boxes (available at all three Superior Court locations) or send documents for filing along with any required filing fee by means of U.S. mail. Court-related payments made be made either online at http://courts.yavapai.us/, or in-person at any PayNearMe kiosk, the locations of which can be found at https://home.paynearme.com/merchant-locations/. Judges have been asked to waive on a case by case basis slight delays in filing due to mailing.

If you have hearings scheduled in Yavapai County courts, the Superior Court bench is open to liberally utilizing telephonic and video-conference appearances when requested and as permissible by court rules. Members of the community who are symptomatic or feeling ill are asked to stay home.

If you are ill and have an upcoming court proceeding, you are encouraged to contact the assigned Court to request to appear telephonically or have your matter continued. If you appear for a court proceeding and are exhibiting symptoms, the judge may ask you to leave.

For anyone who is not a party in a case, but wishes to attend court in support of a friend or family member, you are politely asking to reconsider unless your attendance is essential. If you are symptomatic, you may be asked to leave.

At this time, any individual who has been summonsed for jury duty and is ill or symptomatic or has family members who are ill or symptomatic may have their jury duty postponed to avoid the risk of exposure to illness. We ask that you contact the Jury Office at 928-777-3022 (Prescott) or 928-554-8938 (Verde) to request your jury service be rescheduled.

Yavapai County is working with its Judges to follow the latest recommendation of the CDC that suggests we not gather in groups of more than 50 people, so your summons time may change to accommodate that recommendation. Please call the number on your jury summons before heading to the Court as your time to report may change. We are hopeful that citizens who are healthy and able to serve as a juror will continue to uphold their responsibility to report for jury duty.

To assist in the process of containing the spread of COVID-19, court employees are being urged to maintain a clean work environment and following healthy practices as recommended by health officials.

We will continue to monitor developments with COVID-19 and implement contingency plans as deemed appropriate. For more information regarding COVID-19, please visit http://www.azhealth.gov/COVID19.

You may also visit the Yavapai County Health Services website at http://www.yavapai.us/chs or Facebook page for updates regarding other health related matters.