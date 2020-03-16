Home » General » Arizona Supreme Court issues COVID-19 direction to courts and public

Sedona AZ – Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel issued Administrative Order 2020-47 providing Arizona’s courts and the public with direction on court operations in response to COVID-19 (Coronavirus). The Order includes direction for in-person proceedings, empaneling juries, limiting access to courthouses and courtrooms, implementing social distancing, continuing matters, and using technology to continue court operations.

Extensions of time are permitted during this public health event in defined situations and proceedings. The Order gives the superior court presiding judge in each county authority to take steps locally as needed to ensure access to justice while reducing exposure to the spread of COVID-19.

Arizona’s courts remain open. These actions are intended to reduce the number of visitors to courthouses and to temporarily transition to alternative business operations with the least disruption to services while maintaining individuals’ Constitutional and statutory rights.

The Order directs courts to notify the public of local directives using the most effective means available. The Administrative Office of the Courts has established a COVID-19 information page online at https://www.azcourts.gov/covid19/.

Available statewide and local updates will be posted throughout this rapidly changing public health event. Updates will also be posted on the Arizona Supreme Court’s social media outlets as noted below:

