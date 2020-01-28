Home » General » VA Releases Updated List Identifying Agent Orange Sites Outside of Vietnam

Sedona AZ – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released in January 2020 an updated Department of Defense (DoD) list of locations outside of Vietnam where tactical herbicides were used, tested, or stored by the United States military.

”DoD will continue to be responsive to the needs of our interagency partners in all matters related to taking care of both current and former service members,” said Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper. ”The updated list includes Agents Orange, Pink, Green, Purple, Blue and White and other chemicals and will be updated as verifiable information becomes available.”

DoD conducted a thorough review of research, reports, and Government publications in response to a November 2018 Government Accountability Office report.

”This update was necessary to improve accuracy and communication of information,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. ”VA depends on DoD to provide information regarding in-service environmental exposure for disability claims based on exposure to herbicides outside of Vietnam.”

The list of locations is available online.