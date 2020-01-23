Home » General » CCSO working a Kachina Village barricade situation

Sedona AZ – On January 23, 2020, since around 1:16 in the afternoon, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has been working a barricaded subject accused of Sexual Assault in the area of Chof Trail in Kachina Village. On scene deputies are still trying to confirm if the suspect, Jason Gonnie, is in the residence.

Information obtained from the reporting party was that the victim, along with two other children, had removed themselves from the house and made their way to the reporting party’s residence. The reporting party advised that the suspect was the only one in the residence.

After arriving on scene, CCSO deputies confirmed the safety of the victim and children who had been in residence. Deputies set up a perimeter around the residence in which the suspect was last seen. At this time no contact has been made with the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to attempt to contact the suspect through phone and loudspeaker. The suspect has been identified as Jason Gonnie an 18-year-old Native American male, 5 foot 9 inches tall, slim build, black hair and black eyes.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter has been deployed along with the Northern Arizona Regional Tactical Team. Efforts are ongoing to confirm Gonnie is still in the residence. Due to the ongoing investigations, no further details are available at this time. More information will be made available as the investigation progresses.